With a need for more health care providers in the state, several Walgreens in New Hampshire will be offering something new starting this spring: primary care.
The first Village Medical at Walgreens location will open at 1298 Hooksett Road in Hooksett this spring, the company said. Others in Manchester and Nashua will open by the end of the summer.
The model continues a trend of having small drop-in clinics inside pharmacies across the country. Village Medical already operates out of Walgreens in multiple states.
Parent company VillageMD has been in the market since 2016, working with independent primary care practices.
“It’s full-scale primary care supported with technology and incremental resources that support our providers’ ability to better deliver outcomes in a value-based economic arrangement with the payers,” said Anne Robinson, executive vice president of provider growth and relationship development for VillageMD.
The model includes care management, care coordination, and proprietary technology and data assets, she said.
The Walgreens at 606 Valley St. in Manchester is under construction now, which includes converting 3,400 square feet into the new doctors’ offices, according to a city building permit. The work is valued at $65,000.
A sign blocking off one of the old entrances reads, “We’re making way for your new healthcare destination.”
Walgreens became the first national pharmacy chain to offer such services, according to an announcement from the company in 2020. The partnership between Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and VillageMD was announced in 2020 after a trial, which began the year before.
The move comes as many pharmacies, including Rite Aid and CVS pharmacy, have announced store closings. CVS pharmacy will close 900 stores over the next three years as a result of consumer spending habits, according to news reports.
More people order household supplies and prescriptions online.
“These clinics at our conveniently located stores are a significant step forward in creating the pharmacy of the future, meeting many essential health needs all under one roof as well as through other channels,” said Stefano Pessina, executive vice chairman and CEO for Walgreens Boots Alliance, in a statement.
‘An evolution’
The physician-led primary care clinics will be approximately 3,300 square feet each, with some as large as 9,000 square feet. The company expects to open 500 to 700 locations across 30 states in the next five years, according to a news release.
“It is an evolution of what we’re seeing out of some of the urgent care center models in the state,” said James Potter, executive vice president and CEO of the New Hampshire Medical Society. “A lot of individuals rely on them for some of their primary care services.”
For the past two decades, more physicians have become affiliated with larger medical groups, including hospitals. More “retail clinics” will likely open in the future, Potter said.
“I think anytime you can expand points of access to the health care system that’s a great thing,” Potter said. However, he is unfamiliar with the specifics behind Walgreens model.
“I think how it is managed is important,” Potter said.
The pharmacists will work closely with the physicians in a model that has proven to boost medication adherence and contributes to improved patient outcomes.
More than 50% of the clinics will be located in health professional shortage areas and medically underserved areas/populations, as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the release.
More primary care doctors are needed in the state, especially as many Baby Boomers retire within the next five years, Potter said. Hiring has been a challenge across the country for all health care positions, particularly nurses, he said.
“There are a lot of practitioners who are burnt out from the pandemic and could be retiring early,” he said.
VillageMD is well aware, Robinson said.
“We hope that by focusing on primary care at the center of the model and providing the appropriate resources and support we can help to drive down a lot of the burnout that has been detracting physicians from moving into the profession,” she said.
The physicians will be able to focus on the care of patients, she said. The clinical model includes physicians, nurse practitioners and physicians assistants.
Hiring is happening now.
“We are excited to bring incremental roles to the community and certainly excited to bring physicians into a model that we think is unique,” Robinson said.