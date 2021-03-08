Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth is offering a non-credit virtual, four-week course on mindfulness to help health care workers and first responders better cope with stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These are skills we all need no matter what,” said Liz Korabek-Emerson, who has been teaching mindfulness since 2012.
“In terms of first responders and health care workers, they are making very quick decisions in the moment that have wide-ranging effects for people’s health,” Korabek-Emerson said.
She said when humans are emotionally triggered, they tend to fall back on old habits. The idea of mindfulness training is to learn to be present in the moment and respond skillfully.
“There’s so little that we can control, but we can control our response, and as our responses change, so do our stress levels,” Korabek-Emerson said.
Korabek-Emerson, who lives in Eliot, Maine, has offered mindfulness instruction at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Maine Medical Center in Scarborough, Maine.
Mental Health America in Virginia recently conducted a health care worker survey through the support of the Johnson & Johnson Foundation that found 93% of people in the field were experiencing stress or were stretched too thin.
The survey, which took place between June and September 2020, found that emotional exhaustion was the most common answer for how health care workers were feeling over the previous three months, with 82% of participants responding they were emotionally exhausted.
Just over 75% of health care workers with children reported they were worried about exposing their child to COVID-19. Nearly half were worried about exposing their spouse or partner to the virus, and 47% said they were worried they would expose older adult family members to COVID-19.
Just over 40% of respondents reported racing thoughts and 38.4% were more likely to smoke, drink and/or use substances.
There were 1,119 health care workers that participated in the study.
Korabek-Emerson’s first 90-minute course ($140) will begin Tuesday, March 9, at 6 p.m. and is open to anyone.
For more information, visit gbcc.coursestorm.com/course/mindfulness-at-work.