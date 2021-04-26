Dover artist Caroline Parent said she has healing in mind when she creates fused glass installations for hospitals.
A recent project was for Wentworth-Douglass Hospital’s location at Pease Tradeport.
“Art feeds the soul — it provides something to reflect on, to give you a moment of peace or joy, and both are important to healing,” Parent said in a news release.
The owner of Eye Feast Art said during her 20-plus years of creating artwork for businesses and homes she has often turned to nature for inspiration.
“We experience seasons in our lives, just as the natural world undergoes changes; there is winter, but spring always comes,” she said. “I think this natural progression speaks to healing as well.”
Parent was tasked with creating art that would bring light and color to Wentworth-Douglass’ oncology center, heart health center, women’s health center and osteopathic facility.
“For the oncology location, I wanted to engage visitors but also offer a relief from stress,” she said.
She worked to capture New Hampshire’s seasons, highlighting birches because they are the state tree.
Parent said she starts with sketches, and works with sheet glass so her pieces are multi-layered. The various colored sheets are cut into the design patterns, then go into the kiln, which starts the 12-hour firing/cooling cycle, according to the news release.
The multiple layers of glass become liquid when heated, then soak into each other as they cool. Her sconces, totems and wall panels may use natural light, backlighting or dimmer switches.
“COVID has been dehumanizing, and I wanted to create art that touched people and reminded them that they were not alone, and that we are all connected to something larger,” Parent said.
Other hospitals that feature Parent’s work include St. Joseph in Nashua, Wentworth-Douglass in Dover and Boston Children’s Hospital.