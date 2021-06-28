More than 400 people participated in the third annual Walk for Hope hosted by The Mary and John Elliot Charitable Foundation, raising nearly $50,000.
All proceeds will directly benefit patients facing a cancer diagnosis at Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot.
The money will provide for alternative therapies, such as art and meditation programs, transportation to treatments, and grocery gift cards for those experiencing financial hardship during treatment.
“To see our community come together and provide hope and support for those on a cancer journey is so meaningful,” Kelli Rafferty, director of philanthropy and community engagement at The Elliot said in a news release of the June 13 walk.
“The impact the Solinsky Center for Cancer Care at The Elliot is having on our patients is immeasurable — with comprehensive care in one location, complemented by our patient navigation program, compassionate staff, and the power of our clinical affiliation with Mass General Hospital,” Rafferty said.
Through the SolutionHealth Cancer Institute, the center’s services include surgical, medical and radiation oncology in one location, with access to nurse navigators, clinical trials, cancer genetics and more.
Sponsors of the Walk for Hope include BOND, Epic, Northeast Rehab, New England PET Imaging Systems, St. Mary’s Bank, Geneia, Outdoor Pride, Nicole Howley Homes Group and NY Life.
To learn more or make a gift to support the Walk for Hope, visit donate.elliothospital.org/walkforhope2021.
To learn more about the Solinsky Center and SolutionHealth Cancer Institute, visit solutionhealthcancer institute.org.