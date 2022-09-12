 Skip to main content
Walking a mile in the rescuers' boots

CONCORD

F irefighters rescue people from burning buildings and crashed cars. They care for the injured, and console the families of those who don’t survive. They rush toward danger when others are running away.

Gearing up
Adam Mills, a Hampton firefighter, helps Amanda deWildt, a marriage and family therapist from Portsmouth, put on her breathing apparatus before a firefighting exercise. 
In an emergency, break glass
Manchester firefighter Steve Barton demonstrates how to break a vehicle's windows to save a victim inside. At left is Matt Lamothe, assistant fire chief in Manchester.
Training clinicians
Jake Dodge, the training lieutenant for Nashua Fire Rescue, explains the split-second decisions firefighters have to make at a fire scene.
Getting to the patient
Kerry Ramella of Phoenix, a consultant for the International Association of Fire Fighters, uses an extrication tool with help from Matt Lamothe, the assistant fire chief in Manchester and an instructor at the New Hampshire Fire Academy.

