People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City

People walk by a CVS pharmacy store in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021.

 ANDREW KELLY/REUTERS/FILE

Walmart Inc. said on Friday it would adjust working hours for its U.S. pharmacy team and implement it nationwide in 4,600 locations, with drugstore operator CVS Health Corp. doing the same for about two-thirds of its retail pharmacies, amid a tight labor market.

The United States has been experiencing a nationwide labor shortage since the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced retailers to offer attractive incentives and pay increases.