An independent federal watchdog agency has faulted the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for its investigation of whistleblower complaints against the former chief anesthesiologist at the Vermont VA hospital accused of slapping nurses.
The Office of Special Counsel said the VA seems to have disregarded a “significant pattern of violent physical behavior” by now-retired Dr. Fimi Lenkovsky, according to a four-page letter dated March 4.
The OSC faults VA inspectors and said they show a willingness to ignore evidence and resolve issues in favor of the VA, wrote Henry Kerner, special counsel with the OSC. The VA also appears reluctant to resolve unanswered questions, he wrote.
“For these reasons, I have determined that the agency’s findings do not appear reasonable,” he wrote.
The Union Leader did not receive a statement from the VA at White River Junction, Vt.
Located just across the Connecticut River in Vermont, the hospital is the closest full-service VA hospital for many New Hampshire veterans and serves an estimated 4,000 Granite Staters each year.
In July 2018, four VA health care workers -- all women -- brought their complaints about Lenkovsky to hospital administrators. The complaints included dozing on the job, watching pornography on his cell phone, streaming news shows while in surgery, and slapping a nurse and technician on separate occasions in the operating room.
The VA never reached a conclusion on most of the complaints. About the slapping allegations, the VA ended up deciding that Lenkovsky did not conduct himself in a respectful and courteous manner and provided counseling, the OSC said.
The VA faulted Lenkovsky for only one matter -- a botched procedure where a patient suffered a life-threatening emergency. Lenkovsky was placed on leave for about a month but returned to work before retiring that December.
Dr. Jennifer Keller, an anesthesiologist under Lenkovsky and the only doctor among the four VA whistleblowers, was fired for reasons she said were trumped up. She has filed a separate retaliation complaint against the VA, which is under review.
She welcomed the OSC findings.
“I am heartened by their recognition that an injustice was done,” Keller told the Union Leader. “That was a four-page letter to the president of the United States. This is an important issue.”
Keller’s lawyer, Andrea Amodeo-Vickery of Manchester, said the VA's investigation was another shoddy piece of work by the agency's investigative arm, the Office of Medical Inspector.
The OSC can only comment on the VA’s investigation; it doesn’t conduct its own investigation, Amodeo-Vickery said. She said changes won’t take place at the VA until a truly outside, independent organization is established to investigate whistleblower complaints.
“Justice needs to be done for this doctor,” she said.
Lenkovsky has told the Union Leader that he was acquitted of everything and allegations against him are lies.
Assaults and sexual abuse have recently risen to the top of the priority list of the massive VA bureaucracy.
Several veteran service organizations called for the removal of former President Trump's VA Secretary, Robert Wilkie, after he sought to discredit a female veteran who reported being sexually assaulted at a VA hospital.
Wilkie remained on the job until he was replaced last month by Biden appointee Denis McDonough. McDonough promised a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination, harassment and assault.
Two members of the New Hampshire congressional delegation sit on their respective Veteran Affairs Committees.
In a statement, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said his office will contact the VA specifically about the White River Junction report.
“It is clear that VA’s investigation of these serious allegations was inadequate at best,” Pappas said. Pappas chairs Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee of the House Veteran Affairs Committee.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said the OSC report deeply concerns her.
“My office is in touch with the Department of Veterans’ Affairs about what it is doing to address these findings and prevent situations like these from happening in the future, and I will be following up directly with VA Secretary McDonough," Hassan said in a statement.