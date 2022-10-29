How older adults spend their sedentary time - what they do while sitting - makes a difference in their chances of developing dementia, according to research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

It found that those whose time sitting was primarily spent watching television had a 24 percent increased risk for dementia, whereas those who spent that time on a computer had a 15 percent reduced risk for dementia. The researchers explained that TV watching is cognitively passive, meaning little thinking is required, while computer use is cognitively active, meaning it (like reading) is more intellectually stimulating.