Rachel Graham has battled excess weight for years, cycling through trendy diets, various drugs, even bariatric surgery. Nothing worked for long. But last summer, she started a new medication, and today is 40 pounds lighter - and still shedding weight.

"It used to be that if I saw food, I would want to eat it," said the 54-year-old Graham, who is 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds. "Now, if I have three or four bites of food, I don't want to eat more."