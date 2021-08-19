The state health department says a batch of mosquitoes collected in Salem earlier this month has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
It’s the first evidence of the virus, which can sicken humans, identified in the state this year.
Health officials have elevated the risk level in Salem from none to “low” as a result of the positive test.
And Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said the risk from mosquito-borne illnesses is not limited to Salem.
“Until there is a statewide mosquito-killing frost, it remains important for everybody to prevent mosquito bites, including wearing long sleeves, using an effective mosquito repellant on exposed skin, and avoiding outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active,” Chan said.
First identified in New Hampshire in 2000, West Nile virus is one of three “arboroviruses” transmitted by mosquitos here. The others are Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) and Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV).
Symptoms of West Nile infection usually appear within a week after a bite, causing flu-like illness including fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue. Many people develop no symptoms or very mild symptoms, but a very small percentage of those infected can go on to develop more serious central nervous system disease, including meningitis or encephalitis, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Health officials recommend that residents take steps to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses by eliminating standing water, preventing mosquitoes from entering your home and protecting yourself from insect bites.