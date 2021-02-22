Whenever a person is about to be admitted to hospice end-of-life care, a social worker meets with the patient, family, and other caregivers to advise them of the various supportive services that are part of hospice.
One of these services is spiritual care, provided by the spiritual counselor or chaplain.
Generally speaking, only about a third of our prospective hospice patients and the families are receptive to the visits of the chaplain. There are a number of factors that figure into this and this article explains that you do not need to be “religious” to benefit from a visit from the chaplain.
The hospice chaplain does not interfere in the active religious practice or formal affiliation of those patients and families who subscribe to these things. If they wish to rely on their own clergy for their end-of-life spiritual care or if they have fallen away from their connection to their religious fellowship and wish to renew it, the spiritual counselor can function as a liaison in helping that to happen.
In my three years of service as hospice chaplain for Pemi-Baker Community Health, I have been able to draw upon the interfaith background of my own family heritage.
Although I am most aligned with Roman Catholic, Anglican/Episcopalian, Lutheran and Eastern Orthodox practices, I have family-related experience with Methodist, Presbyterian, Baptist, and Pentecostal beliefs and practices. I grew up in a Jewish neighborhood in New York’s mid-Hudson Valley. I have lived in metropolitan areas where religions of other cultures were present.
I see ecumenical respect and reverence as a central feature in my responsibilities as the spiritual counselor for Pemi-Baker’s Hospice Program. I am not out to convert anyone. I do not preach at anyone. I will pray with anyone, read the Scriptures, and even sing hymns to anyone if that is their request. But I do other things, too — and a patient does not have to be religiously disposed to engage my services.
That can sound squishy and fluffy to some people, but since hospice is end-of-life care, a great deal of my work is facilitating what is called “life review.”
What is the unique story of this person’s life? Where did they grow up? What did they do for work and livelihood? Whom did they love? What was important to them? What did they enjoy and find interesting? Sometimes there are deeper existential questions. “Why is this happening to me?”, “Is God punishing me?”, or “Have I lived a good life?” and “Have I done anything worthwhile?”
So I listen a lot. I affirm their accomplishments. I try to soothe any regrets they may have. I celebrate the memory of their joys. If there is “unfinished business” with family members or acquaintances, I can offer to be a bridge toward resolving and healing those things.
Here are some specific examples.
For the lady who loves gardening, I will take a book of photographs of flowers and trees and we will look at it together. I will read a book about World War II to the naval veteran who served in the South Pacific.
I will listen to classical music with the patient who loves a particular symphony or opera. I will talk recipes with the woman who likes to watch different TV cooking shows. I will read Morning Prayer for the Episcopalian who can no longer see well enough to use his prayer book.
I will spend longer time with a patient whose caregiver may need some time to go out to pick up a few groceries, giving that person some often-needed respite.
When a patient is actively dying, I will “sit vigil” with them regardless of whether or not they can engage in conversation with me. I think you can see that the bulk of my work is not what is usually understood as “religious” or “spiritual.”
So, if you’ve read this article, at some time in the future are ever involved in accessing hospice care for a family member (or even yourself), I hope you might pause before asking “The chaplain? What for?”