LIFE-HEALTH-PANIC-ATTACK-DMT

Panic attacks aren’t life-threatening, but they can be frightening for the person experiencing the attack and their loved ones.

 Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime/TNS

A panic attack is an episode of intense fear with an abrupt onset, lasting from several minutes to up to an hour.

It has many mental and physical symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness, and a sense of pending doom.