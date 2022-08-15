LIFE-HEALTH-METASTIC-BREASTCANCER-GET

Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on Feb. 16, 2020, in Sydney, Australia.

 Cole Bennetts/Getty Images/TNS

The death of Australian superstar Olivia Newton-John has drawn attention to an often misunderstood stage of breast cancer — metastatic breast cancer.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in the 1990s and spent 25 years in remission. When the cancer returned in 2017, this time in her spine, she fostered greater public awareness of the disease’s stages as she began canceling tour dates.