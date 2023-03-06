LIFE-HEALTH-ADHD-DRUGSHORTAGE-DMT

The shortage in ADHD medications is causing some users to get creative with their treatment, but that isn’t always a safe option.

“People are having a hard time finding their medicine, so a common replacement is caffeine,” said Dr. Erikka Dzirasa, a psychiatrist at Catalyst Therapeutic Services in Durham, North Carolina. “Parents will tell me, ‘I’m just giving my kid Mountain Dew instead,’ which really isn’t a great option.”