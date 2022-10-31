Open enrollment

Open enrollment on HealthCare.gov begins on Tuesday. Last year, more than 1.84 million Texans signed up for coverage — by far the most since the Affordable Care Act was passed over a decade ago.

 Juan Figueroa//The Dallas Morning News/TNS

Open enrollment for next year starts on Tuesday for insurance on HealthCare.gov, the marketplace for those who don’t get coverage through their job, and runs through Jan. 15. Here are five things to keep in mind.

1. More people are eligible for more subsidies