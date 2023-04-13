Deepak Chopra once said, “Eating is a natural way to feel happy. Overeating isn’t.” And yet, it’s estimated that around 100 million Americans are overeating an average of up to 18,000 extra calories a month.

Most of those folks can’t tell when they’ve had enough — but could turn their health (and weight) around if they learned how to sense when enough is enough.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.