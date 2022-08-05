Michael Jordan admits he’s missed more than 9,000 shots in his career. Golfer Nancy Lopez knows every shot is a challenge; she says “Do your best one shot at a time and then move on.”

Those two thoughts are kind of like the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. Around 100 million Americans have missed getting both COVID-19 shots. But about 67% (222,455,652 people) have completed the two-shot vaccination regimen.

