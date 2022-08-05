Michael Jordan admits he’s missed more than 9,000 shots in his career. Golfer Nancy Lopez knows every shot is a challenge; she says “Do your best one shot at a time and then move on.”
Those two thoughts are kind of like the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the U.S. Around 100 million Americans have missed getting both COVID-19 shots. But about 67% (222,455,652 people) have completed the two-shot vaccination regimen.
Recently children ages 6 months to 5 years old were OK’d for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines (with a reduced dose). But out of the 60 million kids in the U.S., only about 300,000 — or 2% — have received at least one shot since it was recommended in June.
The American Medical Association wants you to know that “children can become severely ill from COVID-19, be hospitalized and even die.” In fact, COVID-19 was one of the leading causes of death in kids over the past two years and even children with no underlying medical conditions can have short- and long-term mental and physical complications from the virus.
The smart move: Talk to your pediatrician about getting your infant or young children vaccinated. Yes, there are risks to any vaccine, but the benefit-to-risk ratio for this one is well over 100-to-1 for those under 5 years old. That’s not as great as the 50,000 to one benefit to adults over 70, but still a substantial benefit over risk. Visit these AMA-recommended websites for more info on the vaccine: getvaccineanswers.org, familydoctor.org/vaccines and HealthyChildren.org.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is "The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow."