Helping others with anxiety

When you are close to someone with anxiety, it helps to have compassion for that person and yourself.

 Metro Creative Connection

If you struggle with anxiety, you can turn to many resources, from high-quality mental health advice to therapeutic interventions. There also is ample advice for those who want to support loved ones with anxiety disorders.

But what about finding help for the flip side of the anxiety coin — what if other people’s anxiety is making you miserable? In that case, I’m sorry to report, there’s not much out there for you.

Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, PhD, is a psychology and neuroscience professor and health technology entrepreneur based in New York. She is the author of "Future Tense: Why Anxiety is Good for You (Even Though It Feels Bad)."