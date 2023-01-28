Q: I’m 82 and could benefit from a hip replacement, but a lot of folks, including some of my doctors, say it’s too risky at my age. I would really like to be able to walk without pain. How do I figure out what’s smart to do — or not do? — Gerald F., Cleveland

A: So many things that affect the outcome have to be taken into consideration. Most important is your physiologic age or what I call your RealAge. Next is your support system, and then your specific health conditions, the medications you take, your history of reaction to anesthesia, and your ability and willingness to do post-surgical rehab.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.