The White Mountain National Forest has shut down numerous toilet facilities and the Rumney Rocks recreation area to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the forest agency said in a press release.
The shutdowns involve toilet facilities located throughout the national forest at sites such as the Lincoln Woods trailhead, the Great Gulf Wilderness trailhead and the Chapney Falls trailhead. A total of 14 toilet locations are closed.
“As toilet facilities are shut down please plan ahead and use the restroom before arriving,” the statement reads.
Also closed are the Rumney Rocks climbing area and three cabins available to the public on a fee basis: Black Mountain, Doublehead and Radeke cabins.
Many recreation sites and campgrounds are currently closed for the winter months.
The shutdowns were effective Thursday and are based on the best available medical advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
“As the Forest works through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety are the number one priority,” the statement reads.