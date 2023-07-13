FILE PHOTO: Diet Coke is seen on display at a store in New York City,

Diet Coke is seen on display at a store in New York City in June.

 SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

LONDON -- The sweetener aspartame is a "possible carcinogen" but it remains safe to consume at already-agreed levels, two groups linked to the World Health Organization (WHO) declared on Friday.

The rulings are the outcome of two separate WHO expert panels, one of which flags whether there is any evidence that a substance is a potential hazard, and the other which assesses how much of a real-life risk that substance actually poses.