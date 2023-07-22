Q: You keep talking about the importance of having a sense of purpose in your life — but I don’t see how you create that if you don’t feel that way. (Can you tell I don’t feel that way?) — George R., White Plains, N.Y.
A: A sense of purpose isn’t really that difficult to attain — it can come from your devotion to your family, to your job, to a hobby that fills your heart and mind with a sense of energy, or it can come from working with a group or on your own to help improve other peoples’ lives. Anything that matters to you and that you do with a sense of commitment and satisfaction can do the trick.
To determine what would empower you, write down three lists:
1. Activities that you are currently doing that you enjoy, including sports, crafts and club memberships.
2. Hobbies or activities that you’ve always thought you’d like to try.
3. Issues in your community that you would like to help out with.
Then do various activities from your lists to see what grabs you the most — and dive in!
The benefits are profound. According to a new study in Psychology and Aging, doing things that give you a sense of purpose helps protect you from loneliness and builds resilience. And that, say the researchers, not only makes day-to-day life more enjoyable, it combats the long-term health risks associated with loneliness, including heart woes, cognitive decline and premature death.
A sense of purpose also helps you dispel toxic stress, improves sleep and protects cognition, according to another study. And it has been found to reduce the likelihood that you indulge in unhealthy behaviors. To top that off, a study in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy found that it enhances connectivity in the brain, protecting cognition and improving cognitive function as you age. For more info on how to reshape your future by embracing your purpose, check out my book “The Great Age Reboot.”
Q: Both my brothers have had cancer — one colorectal cancer and the other prostate cancer. I am about 10 years younger than they are (I’m 57) and I want to avoid cancer. Outside of not smoking, not drinking too much and not eating highly processed foods, what else can I do? — Dale I., Fort Wayne, Indiana
A: Even if there is some genetic predisposition at work here, there is a lot you can do to help your body fight off various kinds of cancer. (Your control over what genes you turn on and off is clearly explained at LongevityPlaybook.com.) And you are right that limiting — and eliminating — toxins that inflame the immune system and damage the DNA in your cells is essential. Saturated fats, chemical additives in processed foods, added sugars and syrups, all increase cancer risks.
It’s also important to regularly get colonoscopies, check your PSA level, and have lung CT scans, if you’re a former (or current) smoker.
But, it turns out that your cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) level also has a huge influence over your cancer risk and your ability to survive if you contract cancer. A study in JAMA Network Open looked at data on 170,000 men ages 18 to 75 over a decade and found that higher levels of CRF were associated with a significantly lower risk of colon and lung cancer. CRF also improved survival from prostate cancer, as well as colon and lung cancer.
While any degree of CRF is beneficial, the researchers found that having a higher level of CRF could prevent from 4% to 19% of cases of lung cancer and deaths from lung and prostate cancer.
What’s the best way to achieve a high level of CRF? Regular aerobic exercise: walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, aerobics, stair climbing, hiking, and sports such as soccer, basketball, squash and tennis can improve CRF. So can resistance training, high-intensity interval training and cross-circuit training. So, stay current with all screenings and get moving!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.