Q: You keep talking about the importance of having a sense of purpose in your life — but I don’t see how you create that if you don’t feel that way. (Can you tell I don’t feel that way?) — George R., White Plains, N.Y.

A: A sense of purpose isn’t really that difficult to attain — it can come from your devotion to your family, to your job, to a hobby that fills your heart and mind with a sense of energy, or it can come from working with a group or on your own to help improve other peoples’ lives. Anything that matters to you and that you do with a sense of commitment and satisfaction can do the trick.

