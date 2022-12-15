Children's Tylenol Shortage

Influenza, coronavirus and RSV are sweeping the nation and prompting a huge demand for children’s medicines.

 Metro Creative Connection

In recent weeks, parents and other caregivers have found it tough to get over-the-counter fever and pain-reducing medications for their ill children.

Three respiratory viruses — influenza, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV — have been sweeping across the nation, swamping hospital emergency rooms and pediatricians’ offices, and prompting a huge demand for the drugs. Supplies of pediatric formulations such as liquid acetaminophen and ibuprofen have become scarce in many places, as manufacturers struggle to keep pace with pressure from worried parents.