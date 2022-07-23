Q: I’m going through a prolonged bout of trouble sleeping. I’m not sure why — stress, having to pee, who knows what. I’m 57. Should I be worried about how it affects my health? — Jon R., Chicago

A: Sleep is a complex process that provides your body with a chance to reset, repair, refuel and do some housecleaning while you’re passing through various sleep stages. They include non- rapid-eye-movement stages that last from one to 40 minutes and a REM stage that lasts 10 to 60 minutes. If you get 6.5 to 8.5 hours of sleep nightly, that takes you through all the stages multiple times a night, and it bolsters your immune system, memory and heart health and clears out “brain waste.”

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.