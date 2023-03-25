Q: My dad’s 82 and has been prescribed a statin and oral medication for Type 2 diabetes — but I can’t get him to take them regularly. Any ideas? — Sheena R., Omaha, Nebraska

A: That’s a common problem. A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that more than 20% of patients at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease refuse to take statin medications. The result? Those folks’ elevated lousy LDL cholesterol levels increase their risk of a cardiac event. And statins aren’t the only meds folks skip. The American Medical Association says that patients intentionally don’t take their medications as prescribed about half the time and approximately a quarter of new prescriptions go unfilled. On top of that, most patients who decide not to fill a prescription or take a medicine don’t tell their doctor or their family.

