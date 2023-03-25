Q: My dad’s 82 and has been prescribed a statin and oral medication for Type 2 diabetes — but I can’t get him to take them regularly. Any ideas? — Sheena R., Omaha, Nebraska
A: That’s a common problem. A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that more than 20% of patients at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease refuse to take statin medications. The result? Those folks’ elevated lousy LDL cholesterol levels increase their risk of a cardiac event. And statins aren’t the only meds folks skip. The American Medical Association says that patients intentionally don’t take their medications as prescribed about half the time and approximately a quarter of new prescriptions go unfilled. On top of that, most patients who decide not to fill a prescription or take a medicine don’t tell their doctor or their family.
The most common reasons that someone skips medications are:
• Fear of side effects (even if they don’t experience them)
• Misunderstanding of how long it takes a medication to deliver benefits and how important it is to continue taking medication once benefits are realized.
• Lack of understanding of the diagnosed condition — either because there are no symptoms (common with high blood pressure) or because the doctor hasn’t clearly explained what’s being treated. The AMA says inadequate communication accounts for 55% of medication nonadherence.
• Taking too many pills. More than a third of older folks take five or more meds and that can be confusing and irritating. The smart move is to review what’s prescribed with the doctor: See if any can be discontinued, if two medications can be consolidated into one pill, if long-acting versions are available, and if the daily timing can be streamlined.
• Cost can be a factor. Have the doctor check for alternative medications or generic drugs that are less expensive; explore cost breaks from drug manufacturers; look at Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus offerings (costplusdrugs.com).
Review these possible reasons with your dad — and good luck!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.