BOSTON — At a virtual awards ceremony, the Northeast Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced its Breastfeeding Award of Excellence winners.
NATIONAL AWARDS
Almost 100 awards were given across the country, including 11 to WIC clinics in New York, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. A major goal of WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) is to improve the health of babies and mothers through breastfeeding.
"The awards program was established to recognize local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and activities," said USDA FNS Northeast Regional Administrator Lizbeth Silbermann. "The intent is to provide models and motivate other local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities and ultimately increase breastfeeding initiation and duration rates among WIC participants."
Premiere Award Winner
- New York - The Society for the Protection and Care of Children WIC, Rochester
Gold Award Winners
- Massachusetts - Lynn Community Health Center — North Shore WIC Program, Lynn
- New Hampshire - Community Action Program Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc., Concord
- New York
- Monroe County WIC, West Rochester
- Cattaraugus County, Albany
- Clinton County WIC Office, Plattsburgh
- Livingston-Wyoming WIC, Mt. Morris
- Long Island Federal Qualified Health Center Inc., Long Island
- Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center, Mount Vernon
- Tioga Opportunities, Inc. WIC, Owego
- WIC of Columbia/Greene — Catholic Charities, Hudson
"The health benefits of breastfeeding are well-established. That is why the New York State Department of Health continues to work hard to encourage women to breastfeed and create a system of support for those who do," New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said. "The USDA's recognition of multiple WIC programs from New York State is further evidence that these programs are removing barriers."
"The Clinton County WIC team is proud to be a part of a great community that supports breastfeeding," Mary Lee Ireland, WIC coordinator, Clinton County WIC.
"Through coalitions and community work, Clinton County WIC strives to become a place where people know they can receive breastfeeding support and assistance. Our peer counselors are part of the community they serve and they build and maintain strong, meaningful relationships with families."
--
Each year, celebrations are held throughout August highlighting the importance of breastfeeding as the best source of nutrition for a baby's first year of life.
WIC serves about half of all babies born in the country and is uniquely positioned to help moms successfully breastfeed.
In support of this awareness month, USDA FNS announces its Breastfeeding Award of Excellence winners.
WIC serves to safeguard the health of low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating including breastfeeding promotion and support, and referrals to health care.
More information about WIC can be found at www.fns.usda.gov/WIC.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.