With medical supplies in high demand, federal authorities say health workers can wear surgical masks for protection while treating COVID-19 patients — but growing evidence suggests the practice is putting workers in jeopardy.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently said lower-grade surgical masks are “an acceptable alternative” to N95 masks unless workers are performing an intubation or another procedure on a COVID patient that could unleash a high volume of virus particles.
But scholars, nonprofit leaders and former regulators in the specialized field of occupational safety say relying on surgical masks — which are considerably less protective than N95 respirators — is almost certainly fueling illness among front-line health workers, who likely make up about 11% of all known COVID-19 cases.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that that’s one of the reasons that so many health care workers are getting sick and many are dying,” said Jonathan Rosen, a health and safety expert who advises unions, states and the federal government.
As of April 23, more than 21,800 health care workers had gotten the coronavirus and 71 had died, according to a House Education and Labor Committee staffer briefed by the CDC.
The CDC’s advice contrasts with another CDC webpage that says a surgical mask does “NOT provide the wearer with a reliable level of protection from inhaling smaller airborne particles and is not considered respiratory protection.”
Put simply, in worker safety, “a surgical mask is not PPE,” or personal protective equipment, said Amber Mitchell, president and executive director of the International Safety Center and immediate past chair of the occupational health and safety section of the American Public Health Association.
The allowance for surgical masks made more sense when scientists initially thought the virus was spread by large droplets. But a growing body of research shows it’s spread by minuscule viral particles that can linger in the air as long as 16 hours.
A properly fitted N95 mask will block 95% of tiny air particles — down to three-tenths of a micron in diameter, which is the hardest to catch — from reaching the wearer’s face. But surgical masks, designed to protect patients from a surgeon’s respiratory droplets, aren’t effective at blocking particles smaller than 100 microns, according to mask maker 3M Corp.
A COVID-19 particle is about 1 to 4 microns, according to recent research.
Research from early April, examining two hospitals in South Korea, found surgical masks “seem to be ineffective in preventing the dissemination” of coronavirus particles. A 2013 Chinese study found that twice as many health workers, 17%, got a respiratory illness if they wore a surgical mask treating sick patients, compared with 7% of those who continuously used an N95 mask, per the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
“My personal opinion would be, since there’s evidence of aerosol transmission, (at least) an N95 should be used for direct care of suspect or COVID-confirmed patients,” said Dr. Robert Harrison, a physician and professor at the University of California-San Francisco medical school who founded UCSF Occupational Health Services.
In an emailed statement, the CDC suggested that its guidance is meant to conserve scarce resources and applies primarily to shortage situations.
Surgical masks should be used when N95s “are so limited that routinely practiced standards of care … are no longer possible,” said Martha Sharan, an agency spokesperson. “N95 respirators beyond their manufacture-designated shelf life, when available, are preferable to use of facemasks.”
Yet many health facilities — citing the CDC guidelines and scarce supply — are providing N95s in only limited medical settings.
Earlier this month, the national Teamsters union reported that 64% of its health care worker membership — which includes people working in nursing homes, hospitals and other medical facilities — could not get N95 masks.
At Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s medical center, employees don’t get N95s except for performing specific procedures on COVID-positive patients — such as intubation or a bronchoscopy — or treating them in the intensive care unit, said Katie Scott, a registered nurse at the hospital and vice president of the Michigan Nurses Association. Employees who otherwise treat COVID-19 patients receive surgical masks.
In New York, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, nurses across the state report receiving surgical masks, not N95s, to wear when treating COVID-19 patients, according to a court affidavit submitted by Lisa Baum, the lead occupational health and safety representative for the New York State Nurses Association.
“A surgical mask is not a form of PPE. … (If you) cough or sneeze, it catches some of the virus. It does not protect the wearer,” Baum said in an interview with Kaiser Health News.
So far, at least 16 NYSNA members have died from the coronavirus, at least 94 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have tested positive, according to union estimates.
The AHA has lobbied against a mandate that would expand use of N95s. Begley acknowledged that “supplies are inadequate” and said heightened global demand makes getting N95s much more difficult.
“If we fail to conserve already limited supplies, there will be no N95s remaining for health care staff performing aerosolizing procedures,” Begley said.
But the failure to get more and better protective gear to health workers could cost more lives, union leaders warned in a recent teleconference about the dangerous conditions workers are facing.
“Nurses are not afraid to care for our patients if we have the right protections,” said Bonnie Castillo, the executive director of National Nurses United, “but we’re not martyrs sacrificing our lives because our government and our employers didn’t do their job.”