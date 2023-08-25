US-NEWS-ENV-WILDFIRES-ASTHMA-GET

People walk in Central Park as smoke from wildfires in Canada cause hazy conditions in New York City on June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canada's wildfires has engulfed the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., raising concerns over the harms of persistent poor air quality.  

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Smoke from Canadian wildfires that blanketed U.S. cities this spring and summer were linked to spikes in emergency department visits for asthma in New York and other regions of the country.

U.S. asthma visits to emergency departments were 17% higher than expected over 19 days that wildfire smoke triggered air quality alerts for sensitive groups between April 30 and Aug. 4, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis.