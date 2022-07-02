Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will pursue mental health care grants authorized by a new federal law to expand the capacity for care across the state, but last week Sununu signed legislation that could become an obstacle to receiving that money.
Gun rights advocates pursued the legislation (HB 1178), which prevents state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal firearm “laws, rules and regulations.”
The impetus for the bill developed after President Joe Biden issued executive orders to block the use of bump stocks, which can make a semi-assault rifle operate like a machine gun; and “ghost guns,” weapons that are privately assembled and sold without identification numbers.
The question becomes whether this state measure would block the mental health grants, since they arose from the new Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
“We don’t have any reason to believe that New Hampshire won’t be able to pursue these dollars,” Sununu said. “We do need to stay tuned to the rules and regulations that come out of this so that Washington doesn’t try to make this political and shut certain states out.”
Attorney General John Formella said he would soon send to local law enforcement a legal fact sheet about the firearm preemption bill that Sununu signed last week.
“It’s not as sweeping as has been made out in the media,” Formella said.