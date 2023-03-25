 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

With gains and gaps, mental health care moves forward

Ebony Martin

EBONY MARTIN WORKED in warehouses, parking garages, fast food restaurants and a sober house before she found her life’s calling as a peer support specialist — a critical and expanding role in New Hampshire’s mental health system.

“I’m busy spreading compassion and joy.” That message on a co-worker’s coffee mug speaks to Martin’s role helping clients lead fulfilling lives despite challenges that include substance misuse, anxiety, depression, borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia, among other mental illnesses.

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred