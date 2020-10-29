The annual open enrollment period for individual health insurance begins Sunday and ends Dec. 15, and state insurance department officials say they expect monthly premiums will be lower this year than last year.
Anyone who needs to buy health insurance for themselves has to buy a plan in this period, unless their insurance situation changes with a “qualifying life event” like job loss, marriage or divorce, or turning 26.
"We don’t want anyone to miss this opportunity, especially during a public health crisis,” said Chris Nicopoulos, the state’s insurance commissioner, during a virtual news conference Thursday.
The individual insurance market on Healthcare.gov was created as part of the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. People who do not get insurance through a job or through programs like Medicare or Medicaid, Tri-Care and the VA, can compare insurance plans, and buy a plan on Healthcare.gov.
Nicopoulos advised people who already have insurance purchased on Healthcare.gov to go back this year and check out the other options. Plans may have changed their networks or benefits, he said, or someone might have become eligible for a tax credit to offset the monthly cost of insurance.
Out of about 51,000 New Hampshire residents who have insurance through a Healthcare.gov plan, about 30,000 get a tax credit to help with the cost, said David Sky, the state insurance department's chief life, accident and health actuary during a state Senate hearing on Oct. 23.
The insurance department said monthly premiums are down this year for individual insurance plans.
A middle-of-the-road “silver” plan will cost about $80 less per month in 2021 than it did this year, Nicopoulos said in a state Senate hearing. Part of the decrease costs is because Gov. Chris Sununu followed other states in setting up a “reinsurance” program that could help lower costs.
"There is nothing we've been able to achieve that makes health insurance completely easy,” said Lucy Hodder, a University of New Hampshire Law School professor. She advised people get help to figure out the best option.
Some hospitals have people on staff to help navigate the ins and outs of insurance plans, or people can work with an insurance agent or broker.
Anyone looking for help choosing an insurance plan can call (603) 931-3858 or 1-877-211-NAVI, or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
If someone has any doubts about an insurance agent, Nicopoulos said a call to the state insurance agency can verify an agent or broker’s legitimacy.