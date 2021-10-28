The practice of “boarding” people in mental health crisis in emergency rooms -- keeping patients in the emergency room as they wait for a bed to open up in the state hospital or another facility -- for days or even weeks at a time has been under scrutiny for years, and has worsened during the pandemic, particularly for children.
In the past 18 months, the number of children waiting for behavioral health treatment has tripled, with 25 children “boarded” in emergency rooms one night this week, waiting for mental health treatment at a specialized hospital.
A court ruling this week coupled with the Executive Council’s approval Wednesday of the purchase of Hampstead Hospital could mean the state is on the precipice of major changes to a practice advocates say is traumatic for patients, and costly for hospitals. Hampstead Hospital has been contracting with the state to treat children and teenagers with mental illness and behavioral health challenges. The hospital now offers 16 beds for children and teens, but the New Hampshire Health and Human Services expects that if the state can fully staff the hospital, as many as 90 beds could become available.
The number of children waiting for mental health treatment has risen since the beginning of the pandemic, said Ken Norton of the National Alliance on Mental Illness-New Hampshire. Pandemic-related stress has increased, and hospitals have at times taken on fewer patients because of the pandemic, stretching wait times.
Only patients who are a danger to themselves or others are supposed to be involuntarily admitted to psychiatric hospitals. Patients are supposed to get a hearing about their cases within three days, but New Hampshire had been delaying those hearings until three days after admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital -- which meant hearings could be delayed for weeks.
The lack of space has sometimes meant hearings where patients can contest involuntary commitments are delayed for weeks, which has led to lawsuits. Just this week, a U.S. Appeals Court ruling allowed that cases regarding the “boarding” practice against the state and state officials move forward.
But for patients, like the woman who wished to be identified only as “Jane Roe” -- the pseudonym she uses as a plaintiff in one of the boarding-related lawsuits -- the practice is far more than courtroom wrangling.
Years after her time confined to an emergency room, Roe said she remains traumatized by the experience.
"It was just the worst experience you could ever imagine,” Roe said. She remembered being locked in a 7- by 11-foot room much of the time, with a feces-stained toddler-sized mattress on the floor, leaving only to use a shared bathroom. She had nothing to read, little social interaction, and was not allowed to go outside for 20 days.
Roe said she was admitted to the hospital while she was under a lot of stress between family and work. She got into a blow-out argument with her adult daughter, who called police.
Roe said she was sedated and taken to a Nashua emergency room, involuntarily admitted for mental health treatment. Roe said she felt fine the next morning, but could not leave.
It took almost three weeks for a bed to open up at the New Hampshire State Hospital. Then three more days passed until Roe got a hearing, and was able to go home.
For people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, said Norton, a hospital emergency room is not a good option.
"ERs are not a safe place to be, necessarily,” he said. The sound of people in pain and machines beeping are generally not helpful for people amid a mental health crisis, and the potential for access to sharp objects or hazardous medicines or chemicals present a danger for people who may harm themselves or others.
Norton said it’s not uncommon for people to be boarded in windowless rooms for days on end. And emergency rooms are just not equipped to care for mental illnesses, Norton said.
"For kids you can imagine this must be pretty terrifying,” Norton said, including the 20 children now waiting for a bed in a behavioral health facility.
Additional beds and shorter waiting times would help hospitals, as well as patients. The extra strain of “boarded” patients in emergency rooms is especially acute at a time when hospitals are busy and staffing is short – not to mention costs for the entire health care system.
"Our emergency departments are the most costly level of care,” Norton said.