Women should be planning for their sunset years while they are still healthy, according to those who work with the elderly population.
“You want to do it when you’re well, when you’re younger,” said Julie Reynolds, chief executive officer of Cornerstone Visiting Nurse Association in Rochester.
Cornerstone VNA is an independent nonprofit home, health and hospice care organization serving clients in New Hampshire and Maine.
Reynolds said women need to decide who will advocate for them in the future and that may mean being persistent with children, who likely do not want to hear about their mother’s aging or dying.
“People don’t want to talk about hospice or long-term services,” Reynolds said. “Children don’t want to hear about when you’re not there.”
Reynolds said having the right insurance is critical as women age because paying for care at home can be expensive if the bills have to be paid out of pocket.
FedPoint in Portsmouth is a major third-party administrator of insurance and health benefit programs. It serves millions of active and retired members of the federal civilian workforce and the military, as well as their dependents.
CEO Paul Forte and Director of Care Coordination Marilyn Staff say 88% to 90% of their claimants are getting some kind of home-based care.
“Most people would assume the opposite is the case. When they hear about long-term care, they think, ‘Oh my goodness, that means I have to go into a nursing home.’
“But it’s just the opposite with the federal program. Relatively few are in nursing homes. The vast majority are getting care at home, or care in an assisted-living facility,” Forte said.
Forte said 55% of those enrolled in their programs are women.
Justine Vogel is the CEO of RiverWoods, which has locations in Durham, Exeter and at Birch Hill in Manchester.
“What we’re finding is that more and more people are drawn to this type of living,” Vogel said of the retirement community.
Vogel said women, who represent a majority of residents, choose to live at continuing care retirement communities because they realize the social benefits of being surrounded by their peers.
“You could feel isolated at one of our facilities, but you’d have to work at it,” Vogel said.
There have been cornhole tournaments in Durham, food trucks in Exeter and a road race at Birch Hill.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65 and older population is growing rapidly.
Dr. Luke Rogers, chief of the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates Branch, said this trend has been driven by those born between 1946 and 1964.
“The first Baby Boomers reached 65 years old in 2011,” Rogers said in a statement released in June.
“Since then, there’s been a rapid increase in the size of the 65 and older population, which grew by over a third since 2010. No other age group saw such a fast increase.”
According to the Social Security Administration’s life expectancy calculator, a man born on this date in 1955 can expect to live an additional 19 years. A woman can expect to live an additional 21.6 years.