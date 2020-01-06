For the first time, women make up the majority of students in U.S. medical schools, according to a new report from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).
In 2019, 46,878 medical school students (50.5%) were women and 45,855 (49.4%) were men, according to the report.
In the medical profession overall, male doctors still outnumber female doctors, 64% to 36%, according to 2019 data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
But that may be changing, according to a report from the health care company athenahealth.
Its survey of 18,000 physicians at 3,500 practices on its network found that, in 2017, 80% of doctors 65 and older were men, but 60% of doctors younger than 35 were women.
The disparity between male and female doctors appears to extend to their chosen field of specialization.
A joint report this fall from the American Medical Association and the AAMC finds that male doctors dominate orthopedic surgery (85%), neurological surgery (82%) and interventional radiology (81%), and female doctors dominate obstetrics and gynecology (83%), allergy and immunology (74%) and pediatrics (72%). Specialties with a nearly equal balance of male and female doctors are sleep medicine, preventive medicine, pathology and psychiatry.
Overall, medical schools this year experienced about a 1% increase in applicants and in new enrollees, which the AAMC says contributes to an enrollment growth of 33% since 2002. Still, it notes, the country faces a projected shortage of 122,000 doctors by 2032.