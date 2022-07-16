Q: Why don’t I know any men my age (76) who have Alzheimer’s, but I have four women friends who have developed it? What can I do to avoid joining them? — Joyce R., Milwaukee
A: Women make up nearly two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s cases in the U.S., but according to a survey done by the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement at the Cleveland Clinic, 82% of women aren’t aware of their increased risk. In addition, 73% of women have never discussed their brain health with their doctor, and 62% haven’t talked about menopause or perimenopause — and that matters because research indicates it’s smart to monitor times of hormonal fluctuation to reduce the risk for Alzheimer’s.
A range of other women’s health issues, from stress and depression to obesity, diabetes, lack of sleep and insufficient exercise and not practicing speed of processing games may also contribute to the increased risk of Alzheimer’s. So can poor dietary choices, such as not enjoying olive oil, walnuts, blueberries and leafy greens, and avoiding coffee.
The good news? Based on study data I’ve seen, I think around 60% of Alzheimer’s cases could be prevented through multiple lifestyle strategies that maintain brain health and body fitness. So, let’s take a look at what the National Institute of Aging says are smart ways to help protect yourself from Alzheimer’s.
1. Physical activity and exercise improve brain health and lower blood pressure. It seems exercise may reduce Alzheimer’s-related amyloid tangles and plaque and improve planning and organizing abilities.
2. According to the multiyear SPRINT-MIND study, intensive blood pressure control can significantly reduce the risk of mild cognitive impairment, a common precursor of Alzheimer’s.
3. The NIA-sponsored ACTIVE trial showed that cognitive training boosts brain agility and ability in the area in which the training is focused — and the benefits remain. So, you might need to do various structured activities to enhance memory, reasoning and speed of processing. What fun!
Q: Should I throw out my multivitamins, B12 and vitamin D that I thought were making me healthier? That’s what it sounds like from the latest news. — Katie T., Lafayette, Ind.
A: There is so much confusion about who should take what when — and it’s only increased because of the latest recommendations from the United States Preventive Services Task Force.
It issued a statement that says there’s insufficient evidence to determine the balance of benefits and harms from taking multivitamins, paired supplements or single supplements to help prevent cardiovascular disease and cancer in otherwise healthy, nonpregnant adults. They also definitively came out against taking beta-carotene because of a possible increased risk of lung cancer and against taking the standard preparation of vitamin E because alpha tocopherol alone confers no benefit in reducing cardiovascular disease, cancer or mortality.
This recommendation doesn’t apply to children, women who are pregnant or may become pregnant, anyone who’s chronically ill, hospitalized or who has a nutritional deficiency.
So, where does this leave YOU? The issue of otherwise healthy Americans is a big one. You are not otherwise healthy if you are one of the 96 million with prediabetes, 37.3 million with diabetes and 70 million with obesity. To these folks — and everyone else who wants to stay healthy — I say, fruits and vegetables offer you a robust mix of vitamins, phytochemicals, fiber and other nutrients, and there’s every indication that they do their job better when in the company of each other. So, get seven to nine servings daily of fruits and veggies. Also: Get a blood test to check for nutritional deficiencies — and take supplements if needed.
Plus: The data may not be robust enough for USPSTF, but I think it indicates at least 12 supplements, such as vitamin D3 and creatine phosphate, are likely to slow aging and help prevent age-related chronic diseases. Dive into this info in my soon-to-be-released book “The Great Age Reboot” and my soon-to-be-activated website — GreatAgeReboot.com.