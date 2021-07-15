A 21-foot tall, 2,500-pound fiberglass soap bottle is coming to Manchester this weekend.
Personal care company Soapbox is bringing the world’s biggest soap bottle to Manchester on Saturday.
The giant bottle will be at the Hannaford on John Devine Drive between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. as part of Soapbox’s cross-country tour to help raise awareness for the continued importance of hand hygiene, according to a press release.
“Masks are going away, but please still wash your hands,” Soapbox Chief Executive Officer David Simnick said.
Simnick, who started making soap in his kitchen with a friend during his college years, said the company has been planning this tour for the last six years.
At the event, there will be a photo booth for guests to take pictures with the bottle, free giveaways of shampoo and conditioner, and an opportunity to pack hygiene kits for the foster care nonprofit Comfort Cases, Simnick said. The company plans to give out 144,000 soap bars to Comfort Cases throughout the tour.
Families in Transition and Webster House youth center in Manchester will receive hygiene kits, Simnick said.
Soapbox sells vegan, silicon-free hand, hair and body soaps. It operates on a buy-one-give-one model: every product sold results in a bar of soap donated to someone in need. So far, Soapbox has donated more than 20 million soap bars, according to its website.
Soapbox began the tour by unveiling the bottle in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday. It was scheduled to stop in Boston on Friday before making its third stop in the Queen City.
The bottle will then travel to 13 more cities, ending the tour in Pittsburgh on Aug. 4. Soapbox will donate soap and other personal hygiene items at every stop.
Simnick invited locals to see the bottle for an important cause on Saturday.
“If anyone wants to see something meaningful and funny, we will welcome them into our mission,” Simnick said.