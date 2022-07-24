TOWNSEND, Mass. — A benefit concert next weekend is about more than just raising funds for a good cause, it's a celebration of life, love, enduring friendship, and the undeniable way that music connects people.

The band Chapter Seven was formed last year for the sole purpose of doing a fundraiser show for Wounded Warrior Project, the brainchild of Townsend resident Jon Sweatman, 71. He roped in two longtime friends to play with him, Arnie Ashford and Greg Gargas, and they raised $2,000 playing for friends and family in Sweatman's backyard last fall.