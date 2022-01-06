Did you know that for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit the air temperature outside goes up, the pressure in your car tires goes up by a pound per square inch? Since tires are only inflated to around 30 to 35 pounds per square inch, that added pressure can cause excess wear and tear or a blowout.
Rising blood pressure is even more risky — and it’s a problem for around 116 million of you! In 2019 alone, it caused or contributed to the death of 516,955 Americans. That’s because even with medication, only about 24% of you with elevated blood pressure have it under control.
So it’s good news when a tasty, simple way to lower blood pressure is found right in your refrigerator.
Researchers from the University of Maine and University of South Australia have discovered that not only does yogurt contain micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium and potassium, which are involved in regulation of blood pressure, it also delivers bacteria (probiotics) that promote the release of proteins that lower blood pressure.
In their study, published in the International Dairy Journal, they looked at data on 915 adults and found that mean arterial pressure and systolic blood pressure decreased significantly in people with high blood pressure who ate even small amounts of yogurt. And among those who ate yogurt regularly, systolic blood pressure was nearly seven points lower than for folks who didn’t eat it.
So, to help lower your blood pressure, go for low- or no-fat yogurts or almond-, oat- or soy-based varieties and — absolutely essential — no added sugars.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at question@GreatAgeReboot.com.