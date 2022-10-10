To bring awareness to heart disease and to encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk, The World Heart Federation, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, established World Heart Day.
The goal of the annual observation, which was established on Sept. 29, 2012, is to “educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided,” according to the World Heart Federation website.
“Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world, claiming approximately 18 million lives every year and is the number one cause of death in the United States,” said Dr. Mark Creager, director of the Heart and Vascular Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. “More than 75% of premature deaths from cardiovascular disease occur in low- and middle–income countries.”
Creager says he recommends and encourages everyone to follow the American Heart Association’s “Eight Essential Measures” for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health, which include healthy eating habits, quitting tobacco, getting adequate sleep, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, controlling cholesterol, managing blood sugar, and achieving and maintaining normal blood pressure.
“Most people know these things, but putting them into action is the infinitely harder step,” says Dr. Lauren Gilstrap, a cardiologist at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. “Often people fail to appreciate all the heart does until it’s too late. A small amount of prevention can pay tremendous dividends in the long run.”
Dr. Gilstrap says the biggest risk factors in the United States are high blood pressure and cholesterol, diabetes, smoking and family history.
“Sedentary lifestyles contribute to much of that as does processed and fast food,” she said, noting that healthy lifestyle habits should be established during youth. “We are still learning about all of the long-term ramifications of childhood obesity, but what we do know is frightening. Early diabetes development and the downstream consequences of that are likely going to play a major role over the coming decades.”
Dr. Carl M. Fier, medical director of Cardiovascular Services and president of the Medical Staff at Elliot Hospital, cites tobacco use as a major role in heart disease issues in the U.S.
“Tobacco alone likely plays the largest role in heart disease, followed closely by the obesity epidemic,” he said. “One in three American adults is obese and this causes many secondary issues such as diabetes and inactivity which cause further complications of the cardiovascular system.”
Both Gilstrap and Fier agree that developing healthy heart habits should begin early in life.
“It’s never too early to start taking care of your heart, and heart disease, which remains the number 1 killer of men and women worldwide, begins in childhood,” said Fier. “Proper diet, exercise and knowledge can go a long way toward preventing future events.”
Gilstrap echoed those sentiments.
“Even when we’re young, even when we don’t have any health problems, we all do need to take care of our hearts,” she said, also recommending a healthy diet and exercise, not smoking and consuming alcohol in moderation. “A little bit of effort is absolutely worth it in the long run.”
One of Gilstrap’s patients, Cary Roe, 45, has been treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for cardiomyopathy, a disease of the heart muscle that makes it harder for your heart to pump blood to the rest of your body and can lead to heart failure.
Roe has undergone multiple procedures including having a heart stent, multiple heart catheterizations and using a pacemaker. He takes several heart medications to help, and says that his family history has contributed to his heart ailments.
“I come from a long line of family health issues, specifically diabetes and heart disease, and both of my parents passed from complications of these issues,” Roe said, stating that with Gilstrap’s help, he has been able to make positive changes to help improve his overall health. “Changes in diet has helped me have better control over my diabetes, I have an Apple watch to track my activities, making sure my water intake goal is met and I work on hobbies to help reduce my stress level. Dr. Gilstrap has been by my side cheering me on and has provided a pathway, with options, to help guide me in the right direction to achieve optimum health.”
Fier and Gilstrap agree that technology used to treat cardiovascular disease is rapidly improving.
“We now repair and replace heart values without surgery. We have pumps called ventricular assist devices that can do the work of your entire heart. We have pacemakers that can help strengthen the heart over time. We have CT scans and MRIs that can detect very early disease,” she said.” It’s all very exciting.”
“Cardiovascular disease is a very vibrant, dynamic and evidence–driven field, Fier says.
“There are new technologies to evaluate coronary arteries non-invasively, there are new devices to break up calcium in blocked arteries, new pacers that don’t need to be inserted. Valvular heart disease can be treated non-surgically and new medications and preventative strategies are being tested.”
In addition to taking care of your heart, Gilstrap said becoming an organ donor is one of the most important things a person can do.
“I am a heart transplant doctor and get to witness the miracle of transplantation every day,” Gilstrap said. “Next time you renew your drivers license, consider becoming an organ donor if you aren’t one already.”
She says she wouldn’t have chosen any other specialty to practice.
“Cardiac physiology has always ‘made sense’ to me in a way no other specialty did,” she said. “The heart is one of the most incredible parts of the human body. Its anatomy is beautiful and its physiology is mind-boggling. Most of us only ever get one heart, so please take care of yours.”