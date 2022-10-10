Heart disease

Achieving and maintaining normal blood pressure is one of the American Heart Association’s “Eight Essential Measures” for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health.

 metro creative connection

To bring awareness to heart disease and to encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk, The World Heart Federation, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, established World Heart Day.

The goal of the annual observation, which was established on Sept. 29, 2012, is to “educate people that by controlling risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, at least 80% of premature deaths from heart disease and stroke could be avoided,” according to the World Heart Federation website.