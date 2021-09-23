When Allen Iverson retired from the NBA in 2010, he headed for the Hall of Fame because of his astounding control of the ball. His dribbling magic allowed him to repeatedly provide his teams (the 76ers, Nuggets, Pistons and Grizzlies) with a healthy lead.
That’s the same kind of artful control you want to execute so you can get a healthy lead on your Type 2 diabetes — and stay in the game of life!
Unfortunately, when it comes to reaching the big three goals that will make you the master of your diabetes, most of you are benching yourselves!
A new study in JAMA Network reveals that only about 21% of adults with diagnosed diabetes hit their healthy targets, which are essential for reducing the risk of serious complications such as heart attack, nerve, kidney and eye damage, and gastro-distress.
The targets include: 1. an individualized target for your A1c — a measure of your blood sugar levels over several months; 2. blood pressure of less than 130/80; and 3. a lousy LDL cholesterol level below 100 mg/dL. And those targets are more generous than what we recommend — an A1c of below 7%, blood pressure of 120/75 or less, and an LDL of 70 mg/dL.
So arrange for a doctor visit to evaluate your A1c, blood pressure and LDL cholesterol level. Then set up a team strategy, working with your doctor, a nutritionist and exercise coach. Together you can get your numbers in a game-winning range. Diabetes can be controlled — even reversed. Slam dunk!
