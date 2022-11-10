At age 76, Sylvester Stallone advocates for making “exercise your hobby instead of your enemy.” Then, “it will always make you better than you were before.”

I hope when you’re his age you have the same get-up-and-go. There’s no reason not to, now that a study in JAMA Network Open explains a good way to accomplish that goal — build your muscle strength.

