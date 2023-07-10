July 10 (Reuters) - Torrential downpours pounded the U.S. Northeast on Monday, threatening catastrophic flooding across the region, where rains have washed out roadways, overwhelmed rivers, forced numerous rescues by boat and caused at least one fatality, officials said.

Some 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings issued from Eastern New York state to Boston and Western Maine to the northeast, where as much as 7 inches (18 cm) of rain were expected to fall, the National Weather Service said in its forecast, after rains that began over the weekend inundated rivers and streams.