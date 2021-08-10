Outpouring of support for family of Bedford drowning victim

Friends and coworkers of Vinod Varadharajan, who drowned Saturday while attempting to help another swimmer at Echo Lake, say they are in shock over the tragedy.
Efforts are now underway to raise money to help his wife, Harini, and 8-year-old daughter, Athulya, with future expenses, including the child’s education.
“Among his friends, he has always been known as the nice guy — soft manners combined with a firm belief in right versus wrong. The shock of his passing has left a huge void in the lives he has impacted,” said Santhosh Sharanabasappa of Bedford.
Sharanabasappa, who previously worked with Varadharajan at Fidelity Investments, has organized a GoFundMe campaign that will create a trust to support Varadharajan’s family. It has already raised more than $70,000, with several Fidelity employees contributing to the cause.
“Vinod was a wonderful colleague and will be deeply missed by his team members and all who have interacted with him at Fidelity,” Stephen Austin, a spokesperson at Fidelity Investments, said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this very sad time, and we are deeply touched by the support being provided to his family.”
New Hampshire State Police said Varadharajan, 37, of Bedford, drowned shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday at Echo Lake in Conway. He was “attempting to assist another swimmer when he went underwater and did not resurface,” police said in a release.
Good Samaritans brought him to shore and performed CPR, but Varadharajan later died after being transported to Memorial Hospital in Conway by emergency crews. No foul play is suspected and the incident remains under investigation by Marine Patrol officials.
“His colleagues know him as a dedicated, highly ethical worker. Some would quip: when in doubt, call Vinod for support,” wrote Sharanabasappa. “Always respectful, his mannerisms endeared him to all. His role as a quantitative analyst in Fidelity Investments speaks volumes to his intelligence.”
According to Sharanabasappa, Varadharajan grew up in Chennai, India, and moved to the United States in 2017 to take on his dream job.
“My heart and prayers go out to this family, Harini and Athulya, I hope you can find some comfort in the love that is being sent your way,” Barbara Peters posted on social media in response to the tragedy. Also donating to the GoFundMe initiative is the Bedford Indian Group community, which donated funds to help with funeral expenses.
Varadharajan’s death is the second drowning this summer involving a Bedford resident. Charlie Zink, 15, a rising sophomore at Bedford High School, died while rope swinging this past June at Sebbins Pond in Bedford.
To contribute to the Varadharajan fund, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-vinod-varadharajan?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_s2tl+in-memory-of-vinod-varadharajan