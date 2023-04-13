Distracted Drivers

Route 125 courses northward from Haverhill, Mass., through Plaistow, Kingston, Brentwood, Epping, Lee, Barrington, Rochester and Milton, linking locals and commuters to businesses and homes on both sides of the state line while passing through multiple intersections and speed zones.

Over the course of a decade, the undivided straightaway has become a speedway at times -- as well as a hot zone for serious accidents. Between distracted driving, impaired driving and driving 20 mph above the posted limit at any hour, it's a nexus of motor vehicle violations that threaten driver and pedestrian safety, according to state and local law enforcement.

The heavily traveled two-lane Route 125 from Plaistow to Milton is often the scene of serious crashes, including this one that claimed a life in January 2021. Speed and impaired or distracted driving are on the rise statewide safety officials say.