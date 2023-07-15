Franklin Fire Chief Michael Foss on Feb. 16 in a room filled with historical mementos at Franklin City Hall that is currently inaccessible to the public because the building is not current with life-safety codes.
Inside the Franklin Opera House, located within City Hall, City Manager Judie Milner and Fire Chief Michael Foss discuss the building’s life-safety code violations. Foss is pointing to an improper egress in the theater’s balcony.
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent
Franklin City Hall, which is also home to the Franklin Opera House, must receive long overdue safety improvements or be closed, the city’s fire chief says.
John Koziol/Union Leader file
Franklin’s historic city hall and opera house will shut down next week and remain closed for public meetings and arts performances until decades of building code problems are resolved.
A year ago, Fire Chief Michael Foss warned city officials that unless the building was brought up to current safety standards, he would issue a “notice of hazardous conditions,” stating that continued use of the building may result “in injury or death” and requiring the city to immediately make repairs.
The 13,000-square-foot structure hasn’t been in compliance with local codes since 1955 and does not have a certificate of occupancy or an assembly permit. Public meetings and performances have continued under a “fire watch” exception, which requires a firefighter to be present when more than 99 people are in the building.
In putting officials on notice last July, Foss said the city needed to secure a building permit to begin repairs by July 25. He said that though City Manager Judie Milner is working on that, the deadline will not be met.
Milner, Foss said, “is trying to do the right thing by the city and make the corrections, but it’s going to take some time.”
Milner said in February that if the city received a “notice off hazardous conditions,” its insurer would require City Hall to be closed.
Foss said the city manager’s and city clerk’s offices would remain open because they do not draw large numbers of people at once.
However, no assemblies, city council meetings or stage performances will take place after July 25.
Performances of “Beauty and the Beast” by the Franklin Footlight Theater are still planned for this weekend and next.
The Franklin Area Children’s Theatre production of “Finding Nemo Jr.” scheduled for Aug. 4-5 will be moved, as will FACT’s Performance Camp, scheduled for July 24-Aug. 5.
Although city hall, which was built in 1892 on the northern bank of the Winnipesaukee River, is in good shape structurally, its insides are old and potentially dangerous, said Foss.
For example, the electrical wiring is “knob-and-tube” and, Foss joked, probably was installed not long after the discovery of electricity.
Other deficiencies include no sprinkler system, an outdated fire alarm system, blocked exits and empty spaces that allow fire to easily spread from floor to floor.
The building also is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Foss said. Although the building has a motorized lift, it is very slow and “it’s like watching paint dry,” Foss said.
Some residents have asked whether he has “the chains and padlocks ready” to lock down city hall, Foss said.
“I’m not going to chain any doors,” he said,
Foss said he does not expect the city to appeal the notice after it is issued.