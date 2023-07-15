Inaccessible room

Franklin’s historic city hall and opera house will shut down next week and remain closed for public meetings and arts performances until decades of building code problems are resolved.

A year ago, Fire Chief Michael Foss warned city officials that unless the building was brought up to current safety standards, he would issue a “notice of hazardous conditions,” stating that continued use of the building may result “in injury or death” and requiring the city to immediately make repairs.