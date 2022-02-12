M anchester’s mills went silent 100 years ago as more than 12,000 workers staged one of the largest strikes in New Hampshire history.
Today [Feb. 13]marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the 9½-month strike against Manchester’s textile mills. The issues that precipitated the strike — a company trying to match competition, the threat of offshoring jobs, anxiety about immigration and automation, and a workforce that was beginning to feel more empowered — resonate today.
Then, as now, the world was devastated by a pandemic, grappling with rapid technological change and worried about the divide between haves and have-nots. The strike changed the city forever and marked the beginning of the end of Amoskeag’s dominance in Manchester.
But in 1922, the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company seemed unshakeable, having already dominated Manchester for 100 years.
The mills shaped the city, diverting the river and building behemoth brick factories, rising like red cliffs on either side of the river. The mills shaped rhythms of city life, too, with thousands of families organizing their lives around the Amoskeag’s six-day, 48-hour workweeks — and the mill dominated their off-hours too, with everything from social clubs to a local baseball team sponsored by the mill company.
At the mills’ zenith, 17,000 men, women and children spun, dyed and wove 471 miles of cloth in Manchester every day.
The squeeze
New England was the center of American textile manufacturing through the 1800s, but by the early 20th century, New England’s mills were losing their edge.
To keep up with new factories in the South, where new technology and lower-paid workers meant lower costs, Amoskeag’s managers came up with a plan. They would cut pay by 20% per hour, and stretch the work week from 48 hours to 54.
“That speaks to the squeeze employers were putting on their employees,” said University of New Hampshire sociology professor Cliff Brown.
Several factors squeezed workers as the economy slumped at the end of World War I.
Everyone was looking for work, especially servicemen home from the war and immigrants from Europe who began arriving again after the war’s end. At the same time, Brown said, concepts like “scientific management” were coming into vogue, pushing managers to control workers’ every movement. And the push was on to mechanize more parts of manufacturing.
With these pressures, workers 100 years ago welcomed labor unions, Brown said. The year 1919 saw an “unprecedented” number of strikes across America, Brown said, and across industries — steelworkers, meatpackers, auto workers and coal miners.
Unions and strikes had been late to come to Manchester, once known as the “strikeless city,” but the United Textile Workers organized the Amoskeag and staged a brief strike in 1919. The federal government sent mediators, and the strike lasted only a few days.
The end of the war meant the end of military contracts, and layoffs at the Amoskeag, wrote historian Tamara Hareven in her 1978 account, “Amoskeag: Life and Work in an American Factory City.” The factory was also moving to increase workloads, she wrote, speeding up the machines.
Workers were growing frustrated and losing their long-held faith in the Amoskeag, but the proposal to cut pay and increase hours was a heavy blow.
On news of the proposal, the United Textile Workers sent its vice president, James Starr, to Manchester. Thousands gathered in the city’s union halls and the Palace Theatre to hear him speak against the company’s proposal. He noted the Amoskeag had not opened its books to the union, and argued the mills were not in such dire straits as they claimed.
“They have the money and we have got the principles,” Starr told union members on the night of the strike vote, according to a 1922 account in the Manchester Leader newspaper.
“There can be no compromise in the reduction of wages and the increase in hours as posted,” countered the Amoskeag’s agent, W.P. Straw, in a notice published in the Feb. 10, 1922 edition of the Manchester Leader.
Rather than accept lower pay and longer hours, more than 99% of the union’s 12,000 members voted to strike.
“Regardless of the decision of the Unions we shall open the mill gates on next Monday morning with the idea of giving work to those who care to accept the new conditions and who recognize the futility of delay with its consequent loss in wages,” read a notice published by the company.
Starr warned of a hard fight.
“There may be hunger, privations and sacrifices necessary to carry out the principles for which you have voted,” Starr said.
On Monday morning, fewer than 100 workers crossed the picket line. The state’s largest textile mill was effectively closed for months.
Textile workers facing the same proposal of more hours for less pay began strikes on Feb. 13 across New Hampshire.
In Nashua, 3,000 workers went on strike, closing the city’s Nashua and Jackson mills. Hundreds more went on strike in Dover, Newmarket, Somersworth and Suncook.
Wearing thin
Hoping to end the strike quickly, Manchester’s state legislators proposed a bill to cap the work week at 48 hours. The bill went nowhere, and a “compromise” bill for a 51-hour workweek stalled out, too.
Both sides dug in. Picketers marched near the main entrance to the mills every day, and by night, pro-union speakers addressed crowds to keep up morale.
In the spring of 1922, the atmosphere was getting more tense. Nine strikers were arrested in one week — five women and four men — accused of trying to intimidate the replacement workers.
In June, the mills had hired enough replacement workers and lured back enough strikers to start weaving again.
A court order clamped down on union activity, barring out-of-town speakers from addressing crowds. The court order also prohibited picket lines outside the factory gates, in response to a request from the company, according to Hareven, which worried the picketers could scare off the replacement workers.
Though they were beginning to reopen, Amoskeag was not producing at its full capacity, and the mills lost major clients.
Workers were growing more desperate too, and strikers were trickling back into the factory.
By November, the company boasted that hundreds were applying for jobs every day, and the production lines had reopened.
The union voted to end the strike in defeat on Nov. 25. The workers had little to show for their sacrifices. The company kept the lower pay and 54-hour work week. Replacement workers got priority for mill jobs over strikers, Hareven wrote, and union activists were blacklisted.
Never the same
During and after the strike, workers found other lines of employment, or left Manchester. The acrimony of the pay cut and the strike shattered the Amoskeag’s benevolent image in the city, the image that had helped ward off strikes in decades past.
Through the 1920s, companies across New England moved mill operations to the South, or simply closed. Amoskeag stayed in Manchester, though Hareven noted it did not invest in the modern equipment that might have helped it keep up with Southern mills. At the same time, leaders of the staggering company moved to fend off a takeover by letting shareholders exchange stock for company bonds — piling interest payments onto the company. A U.S. Senate investigation later termed the maneuvers “financial sabotage,” according to the Manchester Leader, and the company was left with lots of debt and little cash in reserve.
The Depression brought more layoffs. Two strikes in the 1930s turned violent. The Amoskeag Corporation filed for bankruptcy protection in December 1935, and closed the mills that winter. By 1936, people were leaving Manchester in droves, Hareven wrote, seeking work elsewhere in New England or going home to Quebec.
Smaller factories opened in the Millyard in the late 1930s, like the Waumbec and Chicopee mills. Some mill workers found jobs in the new factories, but the companies were never able to employ as many people as the Amoskeag, and the mills never had the same dominance over city life.
The strike failed to accomplish the workers’ goals of preserving their wages and hours, but labor laws passed in the 1930s established a federal minimum wage and the 40-hour work week.
Today, with debates raging over pay, benefits, working conditions — remote or in-person? — and the status of gig workers, UNH’s Brown said he sees echoes of the labor movement of the early 20th century.
“People who are in the middle class and working class are feeling squeezed,” he said, between the rising cost of living and wages in many industries that seem stuck. “For people in the lower levels of the service industry, working in a coffee shop or a convenience store, they’re really struggling right now.”
Unions are trying to organize in major employers, like Amazon fulfillment centers, Brown noted, and the pandemic made clear the importance of working conditions and health care. Across industries, working conditions, pay and benefits remain critical issues for workers.
“Good solid wages, health insurance — those are things that have been bread and butter for the labor movement,” Brown said. “The need for good, solid protections for workers is very evident right now.”