Eleven properties have been added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.
Boscawen: From the time it was built in 1795, the Town Pound played an important role in Boscawen’s agricultural history. Two rods square (30 feet by 30 feet) and constructed of dry laid and naturally shaped granite fieldstone, the pound’s 4-feet-high by 4-feet-thick walls held stray sheep, horses, cattle, oxen and other livestock until their owners could claim them.
Charlestown: The Fort at No. 4, a recreation of the original mid-18th century fort along the Connecticut River, is significant for its role as an open-air museum established during New Hampshire’s early preservation efforts. Buildings date back as far as 1960 and the complex is based on a 1746 map of the original fort.
Deering: The first of more than a dozen 19th-century schoolhouses in Deering, the District 1 Schoolhouse is the only one still publicly accessible. A one-room schoolhouse with a hand-hewn timber frame, it was built in 1810 for $175.85, closed in 1919, became a public library in 1926 and is currently home to older and historical books owned by Deering Public Library.
Farmington: The School Street School’s two-room layout makes it unique in New Hampshire. Built in 1859, its design includes characteristics described in “Schoolhouse Architecture,” an influential 1838 publication by Henry Barnard. Today, it is the only one of Farmington’s 19th-century schoolhouses still in its original location.
Greenfield: Stephenson Memorial Library was designed by noted school and library architectural firm of McLean and Wright. Built in 1909, its yellow brick and granite Classical Revival-style became popular following the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. Today, the library continues to be a center of education and community events.
Hebron: Ash Cottage was built at the turn of the 19th century, soon after the town was incorporated. It is an example of a New Hampshire farmhouse that was converted to a summer home by out-of-state city dwellers during a tourism boom that began in the 1890s, and that continued to evolve to suit the changing needs of its owners for more than 200 years.
Millsfield: On Nov. 3, 1936, the Davis-Nadig Homestead became the site of the very first midnight presidential vote in the United States, when seven of the town’s 12 registered voters cast their ballots at 12:01 a.m. Midnight voting continued at the circa 1880 farmhouse, which has late Gothic Revival and Queen Anne-style details, until the 1960s.
Orford: Orfordville School was built in 1898 when Orford, which once had 16 school districts, consolidated grades one through six into one school. The two-story wood-frame building has a steeply pitched roof and a prominent full-height dormer over the entrance. It last served as a school in 1998 and is now the town office building.
Sandown: The Old Meeting House was listed to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 and to the State Register of Historic Places in 2011. The property’s former hearse house, built in 1827 to store the town’s hearse and converted to an outhouse in 1932 when the hearse was sold, has now been added as a feature to the state register listing.
Sunapee: The Old Abbott Library opened on June 1, 1926 and served as the town’s literary center until 2014, when a new library was built. Its brick exterior, symmetrical façade and a pedimented portico with columns are characteristic elements of Colonial Revival style. The building is now home to the Sunapee Historical Society.
Webster: Named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, the Greek Revival Old Webster Meeting House is one of a small group of 18th-century meetinghouses in New Hampshire that essentially retain their original form; it is the only one still existing in the upper Merrimack Valley. Built in 1791, the building was altered in 1844 for dual use as a town hall on the first floor and a chapel on the second.
Anyone wishing to nominate a property to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places must research the history of the property and document it on an individual inventory form from the New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources. Having a property listed in the Register does not impose restrictions on property owners.
For more information, visit nh.gov/nhdhr.