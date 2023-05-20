In Chicago’s history, the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893 is perhaps one of its grandest moments — its emergence on the world stage as a new metropolis rising from the ashes of a great fire just 22 years prior.

But in recent years, the city’s finest hour has been inextricably intertwined with its first serial killer, the dapper and duplicitous H.H. Holmes, thanks largely to Erik Larson’s wildly popular 2003 novel “The Devil in the White City.”