FRANCONIA — Brian Fowler has a special relationship with the Old Man of the Mountain: he both helped prevent its collapse when Interstate 93 was built through Franconia Notch and he and others successfully predicted how it ultimately would collapse, which it did 19 years ago Tuesday.
A Grantham resident and president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund, a nonprofit that has raised and spent nearly a $1 million to remember the Old Man, Fowler took little comfort from being right about the collapse of the Granite State symbol as he greeted some two dozen visitors over the course of Tuesday to Profiler Plaza.
“To make sure it (the Old Man) didn’t fall down, we had to figure out how it might fall down,” explained Fowler, who back in the 1970s and into the ‘80s worked for what was then known as the New Hampshire Highway Department.
At the time, both the state and the federal governments were looking to get I-93 either through or around Franconia Notch to connect with the highway further north and west, said Fowler.
Four options, all intended to leave the Old Man as undisturbed as possible, were considered.
They were a four-lane or two-lane highway through Franconia Notch; “a cut-and-cover tunnel like the Big Dig in Boston,” Fowler said, or a major diversion through Kinsman Notch to the west and then north to I-93 in the Franconia/Sugar Hill area.
The last option was environmentally prohibitive, he noted, and in the end, “very careful blasting” kept the Old Man where he was from late in 1986 until the wee morning hours of May 3, 2003, while permitting the current two-lane highway in Franconia Notch.
As part of researching the options, Fowler got on the Old Man and conducted a “rock-mechanics study” that determined — “on a yellow pad; we didn’t have computer modelling,” he said — that if and when the Old Man collapsed due to millennia of erosion by the weather and unyielding gravity, it would “topple,” head first.
“We thought it would topple forward off the cliff, not slide off, because of the way it was set up,” said Fowler. “And when it (the collapse) happened, it toppled. It’s a sad confirmation that we had it right.”
The state had tried several things to keep the Old Man in place, including huge turnbuckles and, as needed, glue. It had also weighed a number of even more elaborate approaches, said Fowler, “but nobody wanted to sign onto them,” lest the solution prove the demise of the Old Man.
Following the Old Man’s collapse, the Legislature established the all-volunteer Legacy Fund, but in somewhat typical New Hampshire fashion, refused to give the Legacy Fund a single taxpayer dollar.
By selling engraved “pavers” in a plaza on the north shore of Profile Lake, below where the Old Man had been, the Legacy Fund has been able to build several features that help people remember the Old Man.
Fowler said he was pleased with Tuesday’s turnout for the informal Old Man memorial that he and Dick Hamilton, the president emeritus of the Legacy Fund, staffed.
“It’s cold, windy and rainy,” he said, “not the kind of day you want to come out,” although some people did, including those who left a bouquet of daffodils in Profiler Plaza.
Fowler said the Legacy Fund is already planning for the 20th anniversary of the Old Man’s collapse in 2023.
“It’ll probably be an event,” said Fowler. “Stay tuned.”