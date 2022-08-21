Colebrook memorial

Several dozen law enforcement officers turned out Friday morning for a ceremony to honor and remember four people, including two New Hampshire state troopers, who were shot and killed in Colebrook on Aug. 19, 1997.

COLEBROOK — So that it is never forgotten nor repeated, the Great North Woods community gathered to remember anti-government violence that 25 years ago Friday claimed the lives of two New Hampshire state troopers, a judge and the editor of the then-hometown newspaper.

Trooper Scott Phillips was shot and killed by Carl Drega following a traffic stop near LaPerle’s IGA and when Trooper Leslie Lord came upon the scene, the gunman, who was armed with an AR-15 rifle, shot and killed him, too.